EPFO or Employee’s Provident Fund Organisation provides all the possible benefits to an employee across the country. An employee can also view their EPF passbook on the EPFO portal in a few simple steps.

Also read: EPFO: How to find provident fund office closest to you

View EPF passbook
  • Launch the official website of EPFO.
  • Click for ePassbook on the right side of the page.
  • Login with UAN (Universal Account Number) and password.
  • Next, Member ID of the employee will be displayed on the screen. In case of multiple Member IDs, all of the IDs will be displayed on the scren.
  • The employee must select the particular employee ID for which they want the to view the passbook.
  • On the next page, all details of the PF account will be displayed on the screen.
  • If the employee wants, he/she can also download the PDF version of the ePassbook.
Related Topics