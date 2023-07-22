The Indian Government has taken several initiatives for farmers in recent years including Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna. Under this scheme, farmers can report their crop loss, apply for insurance, calculate insurance premium, know the weather update for their area, and more.

As severe monsoons hit several cities in India, here’s how you can protect your crops with an insurance:

Head to Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

Click on Apply for Crop Insurance by Yourself

Apply as Login for Farmer with mobile number or Guest Farmer

On the next step, fill in farmer’s details such as name, relative name, age, mobile no., gender, farmer type, category, farmer’s account details.

Next, click on Create User

The entire login details will be sent to the farmer once done.