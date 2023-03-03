A passport is a must-have if you are a travel enthusiast and want to explore cross-border countries. In the time of digitalisation, did you know that you can now apply for an Indian passport online? Sitting in a comfortable corner of your space, you can get an Indian passport in a few steps.

As reports suggest, as of December 12 last year, approximately 96 million of Indian citizens had valid passports.

Apply for a passport online
  • Visit the Passport Seva Kendra online portal.
  • Tap on New User Registraton.
  • Click on Register when you are done filling up the details.
  • Now, re-login with your credentials.
  • Click “ Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport” link.
  • Fill in the required details in the form and submit.
  • As a next step, “ Pay and Schedule Appointment” link on the “ View Saved/Submitted Applications” screen to schedule an appointment.
  • Then “ Print Application Receipt” link to print the application receipt containing the Application Reference Number (ARN)/Appointment Number.
  • An SMS with appointment details is also accepted as proof of appointment during your visit to Passport Office.
  • Lastly, visit the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK)/Regional Passport Office (RPO) where appointment has been booked for physical verification, along with original documents.

To note, Online Payment has been made mandatory for booking appointments at all PSK/POPSK/PO. Payments can be made via Credit/Debit Card (MasterCard and Visa), Internet Banking ( State Bank of India (SBI) Associate Banks and Other Banks), and SBI Bank Challan.

