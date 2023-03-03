A passport is a must-have if you are a travel enthusiast and want to explore cross-border countries. In the time of digitalisation, did you know that you can now apply for an Indian passport online? Sitting in a comfortable corner of your space, you can get an Indian passport in a few steps.

As reports suggest, as of December 12 last year, approximately 96 million of Indian citizens had valid passports.

Also read: US planning to resume ‘domestic visa revalidation’ on pilot basis for H-1B visa holders

Apply for a passport online

Visit the Passport Seva Kendra online portal.

Tap on New User Registraton.

Click on Register when you are done filling up the details.

when you are done filling up the details. Now, re-login with your credentials.

Click “ Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport ” link.

” link. Fill in the required details in the form and submit.

As a next step, “ Pay and Schedule Appointment ” link on the “ View Saved/Submitted Applications ” screen to schedule an appointment.

” link on the “ ” screen to schedule an appointment. Then “ Print Application Receipt ” link to print the application receipt containing the Application Reference Number (ARN)/Appointment Number.

” link to print the application receipt containing the Application Reference Number (ARN)/Appointment Number. An SMS with appointment details is also accepted as proof of appointment during your visit to Passport Office.

Lastly, visit the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK)/Regional Passport Office (RPO) where appointment has been booked for physical verification, along with original documents.

To note, Online Payment has been made mandatory for booking appointments at all PSK/POPSK/PO. Payments can be made via Credit/Debit Card (MasterCard and Visa), Internet Banking ( State Bank of India (SBI) Associate Banks and Other Banks), and SBI Bank Challan.