UPI payments have become the most preferred mode of payment. In September, UPI transactions crossed ₹11 lakh crore, according to the NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) data.

The UPI apps, such as Google Pay, Paytm and PhonePe, are linked to the bank accounts to process transactions. But, what if you misplaced or lost your phone? You will have to remove or block your UPI accounts.

Here are the helpline numbers

To block your Google Pay or Paytm account, reach out to customer care at 18004190157 / 01204456456, respectively.

For PhonePe, call 08068727374 or 02268727374 and follow the instructions.

Here is what you should do

Step 1: Reach out to customer care support.

Step 2: Choose the option of a lost phone.

Step 3: Select the option to ‘enter a different phone number’ and enter the number linked with the account you want to block.

Step 4: Choose the log out from all devices option.

Paytm users can temporarily block their accounts by visiting the official website and reporting fraud. They will have to provide ownership evidence of the account by submitting a debit or credit card statement or SMS. Upon verification, the account will be temporarily blocked.

Here’s how to erase data on your phone

Android users can find, lock, or erase data through ‘ android.com/find’. Log on to your Gmail account. Select the smartphone that you lost, if in case many devices are connected to your mail ID, and erase the data.

Apple (iOS) users can use the Find My App to erase phone data.