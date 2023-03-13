The ration card provided byState Governments is a vital residential identity. The ration card, both white and red/yellow/green/blue, serve as an identification document, as well as a card to purchase food (wheat, rice, and sugar), fuel (kerosene), or other goods issued by the Government at subsidised rates.

Once one has registered themselves to avail of a ration card, they can track the application status.

Track ration card application status
  • Go the official site of the State’s  Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department. Example: Tamil Nadu Food Supply.
  • Scroll down to Electronic Card Services, and click on Status of Electronic Card Application.
  • Enter the reference number you received at the time of registration.
  • Once you click on Submit, you will be able to check the application status details.
