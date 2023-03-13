The ration card provided byState Governments is a vital residential identity. The ration card, both white and red/yellow/green/blue, serve as an identification document, as well as a card to purchase food (wheat, rice, and sugar), fuel (kerosene), or other goods issued by the Government at subsidised rates.

Once one has registered themselves to avail of a ration card, they can track the application status.

Track ration card application status

Go the official site of the State’s Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department. Example: Tamil Nadu Food Supply.

Scroll down to Electronic Card Services, and click on Status of Electronic Card Application.

Enter the reference number you received at the time of registration.

Once you click on Submit, you will be able to check the application status details.