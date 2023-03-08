PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, powered by Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, is an initiative to assist farmers and their families financially and economically. PM Kisan Nidhi offers government support to all farmers who have registered for the scheme.

If a farmer wants to update or edit details in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme account, they can do so in few steps. The only and main requirement is the Aadhaar card.

Visit the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi online portal.

Scroll down to Farmers Corner.

Fill in the Aadhaar details and the captcha.

On the next page, the farmer’s details will appear.

Then, tap on Edit to update/edit account details.

Continue to fill up the details as required.

Tap Save to update the details.