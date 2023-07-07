Google Pay is one of the mostly used payment systems in India.

The mobile wallet allows users to set payment reminders so that they do not miss out on payments such as rent, maintenance charges, newspaper bill, groceries, etc.

Here’s how you can set a reminder on Google Pay.

Set payment reminder

Open GPay, and scroll down to Bills, Recharges and more . Tap See All .

. Tap . Under Payment Categories, scroll down to Regular Payments.

Select the mode.

Next, choose Payee

Then, fill in the start date, frequency of payment, enter amount to be paid. One can also name the payment for easy reference.

Tap on Set Reminder to finalize.