Aadhaar card is one of the most important identification proofs issued by the Indian government. Aadhaar or UIDAI is a 12-digit identification number obtained by the Indian citizen to authenticate identity. Aadhaar card is a must almost everywhere - PAN authenticate, travel, booking tickets, etc. But, did you know that Aadhaar can also be used to set UPI pin?

UPI or Unified Payments Interface is most popularly used digital payment method across India. COVID-19 resulted in the spike of this payment usage. Setting up UPI pin only needs user to have a bank account and a mobile number linked to the particular bank account.

Use Aadhaar card to set UPI pin

At the registration with a bank, opt for Aadhaar OTP authentication.

Enter the Aadhaar details and authenticate bank account for UPI set up.

Enter both the OTPs - Bank and Aadhaar or UIDAI.

Once OTP is verified, set your preferred UPI pin.

Banks offering Aadhaar authentication for UPI pin

Kerala Gramin Bank

Punjab National Bank

Karnataka Bank

South Indian Bank

Canara Bank

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd

CSB Bank Ltd

INDUSIND BANK

Karnataka Gramin Bank

Karur Vysya Bank

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Central Bank Of India

EQUITAS SMALL

AU small Finance Bank

The Rajasthan State Co-Operative Bank Ltd

Punjab and Sind Bank

Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank

UCO Bank

The Cosmos Co-Operative Bank Ltd

Paytm Payments Bank

Federal Bank

Jio Payments Bank