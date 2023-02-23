Aadhaar card is one of the most important identification proofs issued by the Indian government. Aadhaar or UIDAI is a 12-digit identification number obtained by the Indian citizen to authenticate identity. Aadhaar card is a must almost everywhere - PAN authenticate, travel, booking tickets, etc. But, did you know that Aadhaar can also be used to set UPI pin?
UPI or Unified Payments Interface is most popularly used digital payment method across India. COVID-19 resulted in the spike of this payment usage. Setting up UPI pin only needs user to have a bank account and a mobile number linked to the particular bank account.
Use Aadhaar card to set UPI pin
- At the registration with a bank, opt for Aadhaar OTP authentication.
- Enter the Aadhaar details and authenticate bank account for UPI set up.
- Enter both the OTPs - Bank and Aadhaar or UIDAI.
- Once OTP is verified, set your preferred UPI pin.
Banks offering Aadhaar authentication for UPI pin
- Kerala Gramin Bank
- Punjab National Bank
- Karnataka Bank
- South Indian Bank
- Canara Bank
- Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd
- CSB Bank Ltd
- INDUSIND BANK
- Karnataka Gramin Bank
- Karur Vysya Bank
- Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
- Central Bank Of India
- EQUITAS SMALL
- AU small Finance Bank
- The Rajasthan State Co-Operative Bank Ltd
- Punjab and Sind Bank
- Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank
- UCO Bank
- The Cosmos Co-Operative Bank Ltd
- Paytm Payments Bank
- Federal Bank
- Jio Payments Bank