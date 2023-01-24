In November 2022, the State Bank of India (SBI) rolled out the Video Life Certificate service for pensioners where they can submit their life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan without having to wait in banks.

Every November, retired Central government employees must submit life certificates to the Pension Disbursing Agency (PDA) to continue receiving their pensions.

Now, with the new VLC service, pensioners can submit their life certificate through a video-call via PensionSeva website or PensionSeva app.

Step-wise guide to submit Jeevan Pramaan certificate via Video-call

Visit the official PensionSeva site or download the app from App Store or Google Play Store.

Click on the ‘VideoLC’ option on the left-side of the website page. On the app, tap on the ‘Video Life Certificate’ tab shown on the bottom of the login page.

Go on to enter the Account Number (the one where the pension gets credited), captcha, and authorise the ‘Bank to use my Aadhaar data for VLC purpose’.

As the next step, ‘Validate Account’ and an OTP will be sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Submit all the required documents to proceed.

On the next page, follow all the further information to set up a Video-call with SBI. A confirmation email and SMS will be sent to the same linked number.

Join the video-call at the scheduled time. On the call, read out the verification code and hold up the original PAN card.

Post the verification, hold the phone at the eye-level to let the SBI representative take a decent picture to proceed with the application.

In the end, the pensioner will be alerted with SMS about the VLC status, along with the provided details.