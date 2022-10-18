With the update of Apple iOS16 in September, iMessage has brought a function to edit or unsend messages in a chat. This feature can be a saviour in times of misspelled texts or incorrect words. Apple now helps users to rectify the text and send it again to the recipient.

Guide to ‘Unsend’ text with iMessage:
  • Head to Messages app in your iPhone
  • Touch and hold the message bubble, then tap Undo Send
When one Unsends a text, there are few things that happens:
  • You can use the Unsend feature up to two minutes of sending a text across to other iMessage recipient
  • Note confirming that you unsent the message appears in both conversation transcripts: yours and the recipient’s
  • If someone you are texting is using a device with iOS 15.6 or earlier, iPadOS 15.6 or earlier, macOS 12 or earlier, or is using SMS, the original text remains in a message
  • When your message is unsent, you’re notified that the recipient may still see the original message in the message transcript
Now ‘Edit’ an already sent message with iMessage

Here’s how you can edit a text you have already sent to someone. Only up to 15 minutes of time-gap is allowed.

  • In the Messages app, tap on a conversation with the message you wish to edit
  • Touch and long hold the message bubble, then tap Edit
  • Make changes, then tap the Accept Changes button to resend with edits or the Cancel button to revert
  • The message is marked as Edited in the conversation transcript
Things to remember when one wants to Edit a message
  • Maximum time a message can be edited is up to five times
  • The original message is enabled to the recipient to view before one decides to edit
  • The recipient can tap the ‘ edited message’ option and view the edit history
  • If someone is using a device with iOS 15.6 or earlier, iPadOS 15.6 or earlier, macOS 12 or earlier, or is using SMS, they receive a new message with your updated text
