WhatsApp have been rolling out new features every now and then, and enhancing its user interface. In a similar bid, WhatsApp teased the report status update feature in a recent blogpost on Wabetainfo.

WhatsApp shared a screenshot showing a “report” button within the status options. In case you report a status update, its content will be forwarded to the moderation team for review to determine if it violates WhatsApp Terms of Service.

The ‘report status updates’ feature is still under development on WhatsApp beta for Android and planned to be released with a future update.

WhatsApp states that the ‘report status update’ feature is important for maintaining the safety of both the platform and its users.