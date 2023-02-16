Registered IRCTC users have the option to change their registered phone numbers. Instead of registering an account through the new phone number, this profile update can help passengers continue with the same account.

To change phone number on IRCTC:

Step 1: Open the IRCTC application through mobile or computer

Step 2: Log in using email ID and password.

Step 3: On 'My Account', hover and click 'Update profile'

Step 4: In the new screen, click on the pen symbol next to ‘ISD-Mobile’ and enter new phone number

Step 5: Click ‘Save’

Step 6: An OTP will be sent to the entered mobile number. Enter OTP and submit.

Phone number is now updated.