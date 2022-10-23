Instagram by Meta is one of the most widely used photo sharing apps globally. According to reports, India had an Instagram audience of 230 million as of January 2022, followed by the US and Brazil.

Here are two easy methods to view Instagram without having an account

A person can use two methods to view an Instagram account without having a personal account.

View an Instagram account with a username via:

If someone wants to view a profile, but does not have an Instagram account, he can do so by using another person’s the username.

Head to Instagram’s official site by typing the other person’s username Uniform Resource Locator.

When you view someone else’s profile on Instagram, the URL would look like this https://www.instagram.com/username.

To view any video, reel or photo, tap right of it and open in a new tab.

Account searched through username. | Photo Credit: -

View Instagram account via third-party site

One can also view Instagram profiles through a third-party site called Instagram Viewer - Imginn.

Open ImgInn in the browser, type the account username or the full name of the person whose profile you wish to view on the search bar.

You will be redirected to a list of accounts related to your searches.

Tap on the one you want to browse, and you are good to go.

Homepage of Businessline on ImgInn. | Photo Credit: -

