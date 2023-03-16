Paytm users can add a new UPI ID through the app in a few simple steps. Since anyone can see a user’s phone number in their UPI ID, adding a new ID that hides the number provides a layer of protection to transactions undertaken on the digital payment app.

How to add new Paytm UPI ID?

Step 1: Open the Paytm app

Open the Paytm app Step 2: Tap the three lines on the upper left corner (profile)

Tap the three lines on the upper left corner (profile) Step 3: Scroll and tap on ‘UPI & Payment Settings’

Step 4: Under ‘Other Settings’, click ‘Manage UPI IDs’

Step 5: Tap ‘Add new UPI ID’

Step 6: From the options displayed, select a new UPI ID

From the options displayed, select a new UPI ID Step 7: Tap ‘Proceed’