Paytm has been one of the go to digital payment application since its launch in 2014. Paytm lets users pay by Unified Payments Interface (UPI), wallet, and bank accounts. Paytm users can also transfer money between their own accounts in few simple steps.

Transfer money between accounts

Open the Paytm app and select ‘UPI Transfer ’ on the home screen.

’ on the home screen. Click on the subhead option of ‘To Bank or Self Account’.

Select ‘To Self’ at the next step.

The new screen that opens, you will see a list of all your linked bank accounts. Select the account to which you want to transfer the money to

Now, enter the amount that you want to transfer

Above the ‘ Pay option’ , you will find the option to select the bank account from which you want the money to be deducted/transferred to another account

Once you enter the amount and confirm the bank account to be debited, click on ' Pay '

’ You will now be prompted to enter your UPI PIN and confirm the transaction

Once done, Paytm will transfer your money via UPI from one account to another instantly. It will also send you the notification of the same

You will also receive the payment details such as time and date of the transaction along with UPI reference ID