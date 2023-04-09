RTI — Right to Information Act — gives citizens the right to question any public authority, its activities, and seek information from the public domain.

Origin of RTI Act

The history of the RTI Act dates back to 1987 when Mazdoor Kisssan Shakti Sanghatan (MKSS), an activist group, protested for RTI, which led to the passing of the Freedom of Information Act in 2002. It then came to be known as the RTI Act in 2005.

According to the RTI Act 2005, “information” means any material in any form, including records, documents, memos, emails, opinions, advices, press releases, circulars, orders, logbooks, contracts, reports, papers, samples, models, data material held in any electronic form, and information relating to any private body, which can be accessed by a public authority under any other law for the time being in force.

Individuals can seek information from any government organisation across the Indian territory. The authority is under liability to respond to such request within 30 days from the date of receiving the RTI application.

“The basic object of the Right to Information Act is to empower citizens, promote transparency and accountability in the working of the Government,” the RTI website read.

Individuals can check the status of their RTI application. Here’s how:

Step 1: Head to the RTI website.

Step 2: Click on ‘view status’ menu.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and email ID. Submit the request after entering the security or captcha code.

View RTI application status

