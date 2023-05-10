Paytm Payments Bank has enabled customers to link their RuPay Credit Card to a UPI ID.

It will allow users to scan and pay using the UPI-enabled QR code.

Here’s how to link RuPay Credit Card with Paytm

Step 1: Open the Paytm app on your Android device.

Open the Paytm app on your Android device. Step 2: Head to the payment settings menu.

Head to the payment settings menu. Step 3: Scroll down to select ‘link RuPay Credit Card on Paytm UPI’.

Step 4: Select your credit card merchant.

Select your credit card merchant. Step 5: Enter your credit card details and link it to UPI.

Enter your credit card details and link it to UPI. Step 6: Set the UPI PIN.

You will be able to use the feature to pay merchants who accept UPI payments from RuPay Credit Card.

