Paytm Payments Bank has enabled customers to link their RuPay Credit Card to a UPI ID.

It will allow users to scan and pay using the UPI-enabled QR code.

Here’s how to link RuPay Credit Card with Paytm
  • Step 1: Open the Paytm app on your Android device.
  • Step 2: Head to the payment settings menu.
  • Step 3: Scroll down to select ‘link RuPay Credit Card on Paytm UPI’.
  • Step 4: Select your credit card merchant.
  • Step 5: Enter your credit card details and link it to UPI.
  • Step 6: Set the UPI PIN.

You will be able to use the feature to pay merchants who accept UPI payments from RuPay Credit Card.

