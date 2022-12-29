WhatsApp launched it community feature this year in November. Since then, communities feature have been popular on the platform. WhatsApp community feature lets users club about 50 groups together to form a community and is available for both iOS, Android app and WhatsApp web.

Here’s how you can add or remove individual group from community.

Add a group to community

Open WhatsApp app and jump to ‘ Communities’ tab.’

Select the Community you want to Edit .

. Tap on Add Group.

Select either of option from ‘ Create a New Group’ or ‘ Add Existing Group’.

Follow the on-screen instructions for adding the group to a community.

Remove a group from community

Head to WhatsApp Communities.

Tap the Community from which you want to remove a group .

. Tap on See All.

Tap on Add Groups. You can find Edit option here under ‘Groups in this Community’.

Tap on the minus side on the left-side of the group name and remove it.