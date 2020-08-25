HP launches three new ENVY notebooks in India

HP on Tuesday launched its latest portfolio of HP ENVY notebooks in India including the HP ENVY 15.

HP has unveiled HP ENVY15, HP EVVY 13 and the HP ENVY x360 13. The brand also launched two new Z by HP workstations- HP ZBook Studio and HP ZBook Create.

HP ENVY notebooks

The ENVY 15 comes with a 4K OLED VESA certified HDR True Black display. It is equipped with an all-in-one keyboard, which includes buttons for power, camera shutter, mute mic, fingerprint reader, and HP Command Center.

The laptop is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 (H-series) processor2 and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060. It comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 Memory.

The device has a vapour chamber and two 12-volt fans for cooling. It has up to 1TB PCIe SSD and RAID 0 (2xSSD)4 for connectivity. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The device offers up to 16.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. It is equipped with HP Fast Charge that can charge the batter up to 50 per cent in 45 minutes, the brand said.

HP ENVY 13 has an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio with an FHD display. It is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU. It comes with NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics. The device has up to 19.5 hours of battery life. It offers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

The HP ENVY x360 13 is a convertible notebook with an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The PC is powered by the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics. The device offers up to 17.5 hours of battery life. It supports Bluetooth 5.0.

Z by HP devices

HP has also launched two new devices under Z by HP- the HP ZBook Studio and HP ZBook Create. The HP ZBook Studio is a 15-inch laptop while the HP ZBook Create is a 15.6-inch device.

The devices come with choices of Quadro or GeForce graphics and next-gen Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors.

Price and availability

The HP ENVY 15 comes in three variants. The ENVY 15 powered by 10th gen core i5 10300H with 16GB and 512 GB SSD GTX 4GB 1650Ti GFX and a 15.6-inch FHD display is priced at ₹119,999. The device variant with the 10th gen core i7 10750H, 16GB & 1 TB SSD, GTX 6 GB 1660Ti GFX and a 15.6 inch FHD display is available at ₹149,999.

The HP ENVY 15 powered by 10th gen core i7 10750H with 16GB and 1 TB GB SSD RTX 6 GB 2060 along with Max-Q design13 and a 15.6 OLED TOUCH display comes at a price of ₹169,999.

The HP ENVY 13 and the HP ENVY x360 13 are both priced at ₹79,999.

The HP ZBook Studio and HP ZBook Create will be available from September 1, both at a starting price of ₹1,77,000