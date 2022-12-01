Humane, the startup founded by ex-Apple Inc. employees in July, released a preview of what it is building. Humane said that its “first offerings will be announced this spring” of 2023.

Imran Chaudhri, ex-Apple employee, spoke at Voices 2022, hosted by The Business of Fashion. Chaudhri made the announcement at the end of his speech, and Humane’s social platforms confirmed shortly after.

The teaser shows a hand, which is the logo of the company, and a text saying “Spring 2023.” Preferably, audiences will get to see both the wearable they’re building and the OS/platform behind it at that point.

As seen in the teaser film, Humane is most likely working on an Android wearable that will project a laser display on your palm. The projection technology might look something like this:

In the event, Chaudhri stated that smart glasses are “invasive” for “adding a barrier between an individual and their environment.”

One can subscribe to Humanefor updates on product releases and “first offerings”.