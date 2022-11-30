Apple has announced the App Store award winners for this year. The winner list also projected the most downloaded apps and games under both free and paid categories. The awards include apps from across the company’s platforms, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac and Apple TV.

Among the other apps, BeReal won the app of the year award for Apple’s iPhone platform.

Two-minute timer alert

BeReal, a France-based company, launched the app in 2020. It’s interface is a unique one, where an alert is sent at random times of the day to post a photo combining rear and primary cameras within two minutes. In a blog post for the awards, Apple claimed BeReal provides “an authentic look into the lives of their family and friends.”

BeReal app | Photo Credit: -

BeReal is supported both on Android and iPhone.

Features

Camera - The special BeReal camera is designed to take photos from both the front and back camera simultaneously.

- The special BeReal camera is designed to take photos from both the front and back camera simultaneously. Discovery - Share your BeReal publicly and discover what other people are doing around you.

- Share your BeReal publicly and discover what other people are doing around you. Challenges - Some days, BeReal comes with a unique challenge.

- Some days, BeReal comes with a unique challenge. Comments - Comment on your friend’s BeReal and chat with all their friends.

- Comment on your friend’s BeReal and chat with all their friends. Realmojis - React on your friend’s BeReal with a RealMoji, your own emoji’s representation.

Realmojis on BeReal app | Photo Credit: -

Map - See where your friends are in the world when they post their BeReal.

- See where your friends are in the world when they post their BeReal. Memories - Access your previous BeReal in an archive.

- Access your previous BeReal in an archive. Widgetmoji - See your friends right on your Home Screen when they react to your BeReal with a widget.

- See your friends right on your Home Screen when they react to your BeReal with a widget. iMessage Realmoji Stickers - React with your RealMojis as stickers in your iMessage chat.

BeReal supports 11 languages: English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, and Spanish.