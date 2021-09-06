Hyderabad-based Hyperleap Software Tech makes digitsation process easy for merchants

Digitalisation is a way of survival for businesses, especially during pandemic. While it’s relatively easier for big and medium-sized retailing establishments and other merchants to digitise, it’s very difficult for small retailers and merchants to open a digital window considering the investment involved.

Hyperleap Software Technologies, a Hyderabad-based start-up, has launched a SaaS (software-as-a-service) solution ‘Orderly’, which promises to make it very easy for local merchants to start their digital business very quickly.

After piloting the solution with a few hundred users, the start-up is now makes it available for commercial use.

Besides, it makes sharing of business profiles and catalogues very easy. The start-up founded by ISB graduate Gopi Krishna Lakkepuram and his businessman-friend Srikanth Tadaka.

“Orderly secured an undisclosed amount in funding in 2020 for product design and development and is now actively in discussions with potential investors to secure $ 1.5 million in seed round for growth capital,” Gopi Krishna has said.

“The funds raised will be used to ramp up marketing, operations and further extend the feature set for this flagship product,” he said.

How to use the solution

“The users can log in to the service on their smart phones and create an online store in a short span of time. A shareable business profile gets generated which the merchants can share with their customers,” he said.

“The merchants can upload unlimited pictures and indicate a price range,” he said.