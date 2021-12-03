Info-tech

HYSEA to hold annual innovation summit on Dec. 16

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 03, 2021

This year's theme is how digital technologies power the industry's growth and impact governance.

The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) will hold the 29th edition of the annual Innovation Summit and Awards 2021 on December 16.

The theme for this year’s summit event is ‘Digital Convergence: Touching Lives and Businesses’, exploring how digital technologies are powering the growth of industry and impacting governance.

The event, which comprises a conference, product expo and awards function, is being jointly organised by the HYSEA and STPI (Software Technology Parks of India).

“Over 30 startup finalists will showcase their products and will be competing for awards in six different categories. The categories include emerging products, fast-growing consumer and enterprise products, and established products.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said HYSEA would also announce the names of Hyderabad’s Hot ten startups.

Over 500 delegates will attend the conference, including about 200 IT industry leaders.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics, IT and Skill Development; K T Rama Rao, Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister; and N G Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of TCS, would address the gathering.

Published on December 03, 2021

