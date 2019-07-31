IAF launches 3D mobile video game on missions, combats

A new mobile video game, themed on various aerial combats and missions, including airstrikes, undertaken by the Indian Air Force (IAF) was on Wednesday launched by the Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, seeking to give the youth a “realistic feel of the Air Force.”

The game, ‘Indian Air Force: A Cut Above’, will let the users know more about the IAF, and motivate them to take it up as a challenging and exhilarating career option, he said. The game, available on both Android and iOS, aims to engage audience above the age of 14, a senior IAF officer said.

Dhanoa launched the 3D game, which has elements of augmented reality, at the the National Bal Bhawan here, after inauguration of a facilitation-cum-publicity pavilion of the IAF, on the campus by Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. “This new facilitation-cum-publicity pavilion and the IAF-themed mobile game have been designed to raise awareness among the youth like you, about the IAF, and inspire them to take up career in the Air Force,” he told a huge gathering of students after the launch.

A senior IAF official said, the game has a total of 10 missions, and each mission has further three sub-missions. “The various missions, include, airstrikes, air-to-air refuelling, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Also, career navigator, and augmented reality sections are available, which will give a realistic feel of the IAF’s assets to the user,” the officer said.

The first phase of the game (single player campaign) was launched on Wednesday and the second phase (multi-player campaign) will be launched during Air Force Day celebrations in October, officials said.

The IAF had earlier launched the game - ‘Guardians of the Skies’ in 2014, which had got over a million downloads, the official said, adding, the new game is an upgraded platform, with new technology, and seeks to connect with the tech-savvy youth of today to tell them that a career in the IAF is a “cut tabove the rest”.