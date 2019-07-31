IAF launches 3D mobile video game on missions, combats

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20: The other twin
If you’re not interested in shelling out ₹27,999 for the Pro, there’s a cheaper sibling that could very well ...
A new mobile video game, themed on various aerial combats and missions, including airstrikes, undertaken by the Indian Air Force (IAF) was on Wednesday launched by the Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, seeking to give the youth a “realistic feel of the Air Force.”
The game, ‘Indian Air Force: A Cut Above’, will let the users know more about the IAF, and motivate them to take it up as a challenging and exhilarating career option, he said. The game, available on both Android and iOS, aims to engage audience above the age of 14, a senior IAF officer said.
Dhanoa launched the 3D game, which has elements of augmented reality, at the the National Bal Bhawan here, after inauguration of a facilitation-cum-publicity pavilion of the IAF, on the campus by Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. “This new facilitation-cum-publicity pavilion and the IAF-themed mobile game have been designed to raise awareness among the youth like you, about the IAF, and inspire them to take up career in the Air Force,” he told a huge gathering of students after the launch.
A senior IAF official said, the game has a total of 10 missions, and each mission has further three sub-missions. “The various missions, include, airstrikes, air-to-air refuelling, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Also, career navigator, and augmented reality sections are available, which will give a realistic feel of the IAF’s assets to the user,” the officer said.
The first phase of the game (single player campaign) was launched on Wednesday and the second phase (multi-player campaign) will be launched during Air Force Day celebrations in October, officials said.
The IAF had earlier launched the game - ‘Guardians of the Skies’ in 2014, which had got over a million downloads, the official said, adding, the new game is an upgraded platform, with new technology, and seeks to connect with the tech-savvy youth of today to tell them that a career in the IAF is a “cut tabove the rest”.
If you’re not interested in shelling out ₹27,999 for the Pro, there’s a cheaper sibling that could very well ...
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
A look at the options to tackle Chennai’s — and the world’s — drinking water shortage
Name of the company: RevFinSet up in: March 2018; started operations in October 2018Based in: New ...
The exchange-traded fund will open for subscription on July 29
The scheme’s investments have the highest ratings
I currently invest in the below funds through SIPs for my future, keeping a horizon of 15-20 years: ₹2,000 ...
Have you decided on a dream home? Based on your eligibility and requirement, pick a loan
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...