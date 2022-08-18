IGNITE internship fair at Infopark, Kochi on August 20

An internship fair will be held in Infopark, Kochi for fresh graduates and candidates awaiting their final year B Tech results.

Organised as part of IGNITE Internship Programme by Kerala IT Parks, the fair will be held in Vismaya building at Infopark Phase 1 from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm on August 20. Various IT/ITES companies can recruit eligible candidates for the internship opportunities that they offer.

Interested candidates can register through the link https://ignite.keralait.org, and hired candidates will be offered a monthly stipend of minimum ₹10,000.

In the first phase, internships for 1500 candidates will be provided under the programme in Technopark, Infopark, and Cyberpark. The Internship Programme is organised with the support of Kerala Start Up Mission, ICT Academy of Kerala, Gtech, and CAFIT. The monthly stipend includes the government’s contribution of ₹5000 per month to an intern and the recruiting company will provide at least the same amount every month in the six-month internship programme.

To address the shortage of adequately trained people in the IT/ ITES sector in Kerala, the Government had allocated ₹20 crores and envisaged the internship programme for skill development. The State Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal inaugurated the IGNITE Internship programme on July 21 year at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram.