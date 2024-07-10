The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-H) and Athlyte Inc have joined hands to develop advanced algorithms and data models for sports analytics. These models and algorithms would expand the scope of Athlyte’s Sports Communicators Technology Platform.

“This platform will use natural language processing and advanced search techniques to help US college sports communicators search for statistics and other sports information and generate narratives from data using advanced language models,” Kiron Shastry, President and CEO of Athlyte, Inc, said.

An IIIT-H team, led by Prof Manish Shrivastava, will work with a team from Athlyte on projects, which include developing a natural language-based search engine.

Manish Shrivastava, Assistant Professor (Language Technologies Research) at IIIT-H, said that sports analytics have benefited little from the current advances in natural language processing. We hope that this partnership will make a significant impact in this area.