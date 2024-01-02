Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is targeting incubating at least 100 start-ups across various sectors next year, in 2024.

Sharing the institute’s targets for 2024, V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “We are looking at closing this financial year ending March 31, 2024 with 366 patents. We will try our best to see one patent a day. “We are also looking at starting 100 start-ups in 2024,” he added.

Kamakoti said the institute is working hard towards maintaining the number 1 ranking in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). “Hopefully, we are also looking to move to higher rankings in World Rankings as well. We want to start a couple of new courses in IITM Zanzibar,” he added.

No.1 for 5 straight years

Recognised as an Institution of Eminence in 2019, IITM has been ranked No.1 in the ‘Overall’ Category for the fifth consecutive year in India Ranking 2023 released by NIRF, Ministry of Education. The Institute has also been ranked No.1 in the ‘Engineering Institutions’ category in the same Rankings for eight consecutive years – from 2016 to 2023, says a release.

Some of the top developments of the institute in 2023 include the launching of IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus; launch of School of Sustainability and the School of Data Science & Artificial Intelligence.

In 2023, the Supreme Court signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IIT Madras for collaborating on using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies for transcription tools, summarization of page transcript, translation Tool, an exclusive streaming platform for court trials, process automation and large languages models, the release said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit