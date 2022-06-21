illumifin Corp mulls expansion to smaller cities

illumifin Corporation, a US-based insurance third party administration and software provider, has started its operations in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

“After these two cities, the company will be looking at expanding its footprint to Hyderabad, Pune and a few other small cities,” an illumifin Corporation executive said.

The company has recently signed an agreement with Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management (Mangaluru) to create a comprehensive training and internship programme for Engineering and MBA graduates in the BSFI space.

Benefits of the programmme

“This programme will help the students tap career opportunities in tech-enabled business processing services and essential software solutions to insurers,” a company statement said Tuesday.

“We are excited to grow and develop our capability in India at this pivotable moment. As India will be central to our business expansion, our vision is to be a true partner to the insurance industry, delivering technology enabled business processing services and essential software solutions,” Phil Ratcliff, Global CEO of illumifin Corporation, said.