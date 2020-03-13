Low 4G data cost sees 81 per cent users log in on 4G phones: Study

With India having one of the lowest 4G mobile data prices in the world, a significant 81 per cent are using 4G phones, followed by 3G and 2G at 6 per cent, according to a survey by MoMAGIC Technologies.

This compares with 56 per cent using 4G phones in 2017, and a substantial 34 per cent using 3G, of which many have now moved to 4G mobile speeds due to its affordability, network reach and cheaper mobile phones now supporting 4G networks.

“4G mobile internet penetration in India has happened at a breath-taking pace and we expect over 90 per cent of Indian users to be on 4G network by end of 2020. This has led to major video data consumption on mobile phones by Indians which has made top OTT players of the world including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Voot, Sony Liv and MX Player, among others, to extensively focus on this segment,” said MoMAGIC Technologies Founder and CEO Arun Gupta.

About 37 per cent of the respondents said they plan to buy a new mobile phone as soon as their current phone is one year old.

According to the survey, based on 9,011 respondents in India, 30 per cent of the buyers paid between ₹8,500 and ₹14,999 for their phones, which is a sweet spot for many Chinese companies to launch their phones in India.

Moreover, 51 per cent of people surveyed said they want better battery capacity in their mobile phones. This is a 7 percentage basis points jump from a 2018 survey, which showed 44 per cent of the people surveyed were looking for better battery capacity.

“Battery is still an issue for all mobile phone users in India, and mobile phone manufacturers are still working on this aspect. Even with fast chargers and bigger battery sizes, this aspect is still a pain point for majority of phone users,” Gupta added.

The study also indicated that even with the lowest mobile data costs in India, 49 per cent of the respondents limit their mobile data and just 15 per cent of the respondents said they do not monitor and limit their mobile data use. In the previous report, 41 per cent of the respondents were seen limiting their data usage.

About 32 per cent said the main factor for choosing their phone was the processor’s brand followed by camera quality at 31 per cent, while half of the respondents said that they use their mobile phone camera a few times a day and only 10 per cent of them said they use their camera a few times a year.