The world is seeing an “extremely accelerated cloudification of enterprises and individuals”, and the future clouds will be powered by made-in-India servers, the Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said today.

In an interaction with journalists after he visited the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) here, the minister said, “we want more and more data centres to come, we want the Indian cloud to grow, we want to make sure that the cloud is powered by made-in-India servers,” he said.

The government has brought out a “very well-designed IT PLI, which I think is very lucrative,” he said.

Pointing out that after China, India is the fastest growing market for laptops, tablets, servers and data centers, Chandrasekhar noted that the government of India recently (re)launched the production-linked incentive (PLI) for IT hardware.

The Indian IT hardware market today is $ 9 billion, served by $ 4 billion of products made in India and the rest imported. The market will be $ 25 billion by 2025-26, including about $6-7 billion in exports, the minister said.

Chandrasekhar said that the target for electronics exports by 2025-26 is $120 billion, of which mobile phones would cost $95 billion and the rest IT hardware, medical equipment etc.

