India businesses are prioritising investing in cyber security: Microsoft survey

Coping with the Covid storm
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Upskilling the workforce on new solutions in terms of cybersecurity is a major challenge for businesses in India according to a survey by Microsoft.
According to the survey, “47 per cent of leaders in India said that upskilling the workforce on new solutions and troubleshooting emerged as the biggest challenge faced by their organization’s security team.”
Furthermore, for 67 per cent of businesses in India, security challenges have changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Globally, 90 per cent of businesses have been targeted by phishing attacks while 28 per cent have admitted to being successfully phished.
Business leaders in India are now prioritizing investments in cybersecurity including cloud security to protect their organisations against such cyber attacks.
70 per cent of the respondents in India stated that they plan to speed up deployment of Zero Trust capabilities to reduce risk exposure as per the report.
According to the report, 43 per cent of businesses in India have said that they are prioritizing cloud security investments this year. For 37 per cent of businesses in India, investments towards data and information security is also a priority.
“The pandemic also had direct implications on cybersecurity budgets and staffing,” the report said.
As per the survey, 33 per cent business leaders in India have reported a 25 per cent budget increase for security while 54 per cent of respondents are considering hiring additional security professionals for their security team.
The report was based on a survey of 800 business leaders across India, US, UK and Germany.
