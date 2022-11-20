India is one of the key contributors to the volume of AWS Partner Network(APN) globally and is growing every day. The network includes a wide variety of partners from well-known system integrators to various B2B software partners, said Stanley Chan, Head of Technology Partners APJ, Amazon Web Services.

“India is home to a lot of technology companies and one of the strong contributors to our community is definitely the software partner community here. There are partners spread across the region in India,” Chan told businessline.

Globally, AWS has numerous streams of partners, including software partners, hardware partners, service and consulting partners, system integrators, and distributor partners, according to Chan. He mentioned that even in India, AWS has a number of partners that cover each of these categories.

The AWS Partner Network has more than 100,000 partners from more than 150 countries, with almost 70 per cent headquartered outside the United States. In 2018, India was the country that contributed the newest non-US headquartered APN partners, with India accounting for more than 50 per cent of all new APAC-headquartered APN Partners, Chan said.

Chan said, “AWS works with global partners that have a market presence in India and supports them with their go-to-market strategy to drive the customer base in India. Additionally, we also have born-in-the-cloud native partners based out of India.”

AWS’s global partners include Salesforce and Cisco, among others. Indian system integrators, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and TCS, are also part of the network. In addition, new-age organizations like Cloud4C, Freshworks, Druva, and Amagi are also working with AWS.

Market opportunity

In India, AWS says it is seeing the tipping point of cloud adoption and the acceptance of using the cloud for everything from business applications to back-office critical solutions to IT infrastructure. “India as a customer base with all the companies, both SMBs, large enterprises, public sector, and everyone in the middle, from start-ups to digital natives, represents a huge opportunity for AWS,” Chan said.

In the start-up ecosystem, AWS continues to have a majority of the largest start-ups choosing to build on AWS and grow, invest, and launch their offerings. Chan said, “Because of the interesting dynamics of working with these partners, the partner side in India represents an opportunity to then achieve revenue and growth opportunities, globally.”