Nothing has announced that the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 will be made in India. The phone is officially set to launch in July, according to reports.

Carl Pei’s Nothing has confirmed it will manufacture Phone (2) in India in order to meet market demand. Earlier, the Nothing Phone (1) was also made in India. The move aims at making the Nothing Phone (2) “accessible” and competitively priced.

Related Stories Apple WWDC: iOS 17 features, compatible devies Apple introduces iOS 17 with major updates to communication apps, personalised contact posters, live voicemail transcription, and new features for FaceTime, AirDrop, Safari, and more READ NOW

According to the brand, the Phone (2) will come with an SGA_SA certification, a carbon footprint. It will use more recycled materials than the Phone (1). The body will be made out of recycled aluminium with plastic-free packaging.

Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It will be backed by Android 13, 4,700mAh battery, wireless charging, a 50MP primary camera with OIS, and two additional sensors. In addition, it will have up to 12GM of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Related Stories How to check Aadhaar update history? Guide to track Aadhaar update history on UIDAI READ NOW