The Aadhaar card, provided by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is one of the most important documents no matter where we go.

UIDAI has made provisions for people to keep track of Aadhaar Card update history online by logging to their official website.

Related Stories How to set UPI pin using Aadhaar card? Aadhaar card can be used to set UPI pin when you do not have a debit card. READ NOW

With the help of this feature, people can track Aadhaar card details update requests such as change in address, e-mail address or mobile number.

All these updates are stored under the Update Request Number(URN) in UIDAI’s database. Users can also do the update of biometric as well as demographic details offline and can check the status of the same online.

Related Stories How to download voter ID card online? Voter ID card or E-EPIC can be downloaded online in few steps. READ NOW

Track Aadhaar update history

Head to UIDAI official website.

Under My Aadhaar click on Aadhaar update history.

Login with Aadhaar details and captcha. Go on to provide OTP.

On the next page, you will be able to see a detailed record of the update history.

Related Stories Aadhaar Card: How to file Aadhaar related complaint in UIDAI? Step-wise guide to lodge Aadhaar-related complaint READ NOW