India will play a leading role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution: Mukesh Ambani

As the world steps into the fourth industrial revolution, India has the opportunity, not just to catch up with the leaders but to emerge as a global leader itself, according to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.

“India missed out on the first two industrial revolutions and the changes brought about by them. During the third industrial revolution, where Information Technology came to prominence, India joined the race but still remained behind, trying to catch up with the leaders,” Ambani said in his speech at ‘TM Forum's Digital Transformation World Series 2020’ conference.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is driven by the convergence of digital and physical technologies such as digital connectivity, Cloud and Edge computing, IoT and smart devices, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Blockchain, AR and VR and genomics.

“Today, I can say with utmost confidence that India will play a leading role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” he added.

Stating that The Fourth Industrial Revolution has presented a unique opportunity to create unprecedented value and prosperity, Ambani said India much invest in building next-generation technology assets, rootout inefficiencies across the digital physical ecosystem and break silos and forge winning partnerships.

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio) was conceived for India to enable this journey, he said at the virtual conference.

Data consumption

RJio, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL, built its 4G network in three years, compared with the 25 years it took for the Indian telecom industry to build the 2G network, he said.

“And to ensure widespread adoption of data, we launched with the lowest data tariffs in the world and made voice services completely free for RJio users,” he added.

RJio added seven customers every second and garnered 100 million users in 170 days of its launch, and India’s monthly consumption went up from 0.2 billion GB to 1.2 billion GB, a 600 per cent growth.

Today, India consumes over 6 exabytes of data every month.

“We have gone from 155th in the world to number one in mobile data consumption in just four years.”

RJio is now rolling out a high-speed, low-latency optic fibre network to more than 50 million homes and premises across 2,000 towns and cities in India and is preparing for rolling out 5G services across the country, he added.