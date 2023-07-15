The top Indian IT firms are doubling down on the buzz around generative AI, during their earnings commentary for the first quarter of FY24. While the work around generative AI by these IT majors is not necessarily new knowledge, TCS, Wipro and HCL Tech were keen to communicate to the investors that their eyes are on the prize – when it comes to onboarding enterprises on software services that use GenAI.

TCS CEO, K Krithivasan’s clearly emphasised in his opening remarks that the IT giant plans to create a talent pool of 100,000 generative AI trained associates. Similarly Wipro has committed to invest over $1 billion in advancing AI capabilities over the next three years. This includes their plan to train all of their 250,000 odd workforce on the fundamentals of AI.

“Artificial Intelligence is a fast-moving field,” said Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited. “Especially with the emergence of generative AI, we expect a fundamental shift up ahead, for all industries. New business models, new ways of working, and new challenges, too. This is exactly why Wipro’s ai360 ecosystem places responsible AI operations at the heart of all our AI work. It’s meant to empower our talent pool and be ubiquitous across all our operations and processes, as well as our solutioning for clients. We are ready for the AI-driven future!”

C Vijayakumar, Managing Director of HCL Tech also noted during the Q1FY24 investor call that the IT giant currently has, “140-plus external and internal projects in GenAI at various stages of maturity from proof of concept to implementation.”

TCS also has 50 internal pilots and 100 projects in the pipeline using generative AI. Krithivasan also emphasised in media interviews that deals in generative AI are expected in the next two quarters.

Hyperscalers like Google Cloud, Microsof Azure and Amazon Web Service are drawing battle lines in the fight to secure enterprise customers in GenAI. With IT firms being their close collaborators, it is only natural that the Indian IT sector will match their buzz and advertise their capabilities to onboard clients on the GenAI solutions of the American cloud players.