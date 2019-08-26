Info-tech

Indian start-ups take part in UK’s AI talent event

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on August 26, 2019 Published on August 26, 2019

Around 13 start-ups from India, Singapore and Hong Kong showcased their ideas to 150 investors at an event organised by Entrepreneur First (EF), a UK-based global talent investor.

A company statement said six Indian start-ups presented ideas that ranged from AI-enabled SaaS for rapid diagnosis of drug-resistant tuberculosis, to a next generation of light-based AI hardware. The start-ups included LightSpeedAI Labs, Opmagic.AI, BrainSight.AI, Kount, AarogyaAI, and PakkaProfile. EF has helped over 600 co-founders build over 120 companies in Asia.

In early 2019, EF announced the $115 million first close of a new global fund, one of the largest pre-seed venture capital funds ever raised. This will allow EF to invest in over2,200 individuals over the next three years.

