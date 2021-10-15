India’s e-commerce industry expected to grow 84% by 2024: report

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
India’s e-commerce industry is expected to grow by 84 per cent to $111 billion by 2024, according to a report by Affle’s MAAS platform and Sensor Tower.
Affle’s MAAS platform is a unified mobile advertising platform and Sensor Tower is a mobile app store marketing intelligence company headquartered in the US. The report titled ‘The Dawn of the New-Age Shopper in the New Normal’ noted that India’s spends of Q2FY21 across five popular e-commerce apps stood at over $60 million, more than the combined average spends across Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
In India, daily active users (DAU) growth in the top shopping apps accelerated in the past three quarters after Club Factory’s removal from app stores dampened growth in mid-2020. The top 10 apps averaged more than 7 DAUs each in Q2FY21, an 18 percent year-on-year growth.
The average monthly active users (MAU) among the top apps in India took a notable hit with the removal of Club Factory in Q2FY20. However, active user growth in India started to recover in early 2021.
Also see: Shopping apps in India saw 65% rise in share of paying users: Report
Shopping app installs in India showed strong year-on-year growth in July and August 2020 and remained above the 2019 levels for the rest of the year and into 2021. India’s shopping app installs surged again in July 2021, surpassing 80 million that month, up more than 15 million month-on-month. Social commerce app Meesho alone is said to have contributed more than 12 million downloads.
Also, Day 1 and Day 7 customer retention for top shopping apps in India are said to have reached their highest average since 2020 in Q2FY21. Longer-term retention for top shopping apps in India peaked in Q3FY20, and while retention decreased in the following quarters, it still showed positive year-on-year growth.
Talking about robust e-commerce adoption and growth in the Asian markets, Viraj Sinh, Co-founder, Managing Partner - International, MAAS, said, “India and South-East Asia are projected to be one of the fastest growing e-commerce markets in the world by 2025. With its unique demographic and fast-changing consumer behaviour trends, a paradigm shift towards e-commerce is certain and it continues to happen at a rapid pace. New verticals and niche players continue to spring up across the region that further drive the adoption and penetration of e-commerce which is still relatively low.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...