Shopping apps in India saw 65% rise in share of paying users: Report

An AppsFlyer and Facebook study has observed a 65 per cent rise in share of paying users on shopping apps in India between January 2021 to April 2021.

The Indian Festive Season 2021 Report by AppsFlyer and Facebook studied 195 of the top apps across the two categories most relevant to the holidays – shopping and food & drink, with shopping subdivided into e-commerce, groceries, and marketplace apps. Across these 195 apps during this period, more than 544 million installs, over 23.8 billion app opens, 1.76 billion retargeting conversions, and 6,81,000 pre-installs were registered.

Sanjay Trisal, General Manager of India, Southeast Asia, and Australia, New Zealand, AppsFlyer, “Last year’s festive shopping trends show that consumers have majorly pivoted towards online platforms, which will achieve greater magnitude as we head into the festive season in 2021.”

Trisal added, “In the Food & Drinks category, there was an IAP surge of 3.75x in Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020, and remarketing offered a massive boost of over 100 per cent to the average app’s 30-day retention rate, registering more than twice the number of retained users in 2020.”

The pandemic has made consumers more comfortable spending on online services, and this trend will continue during the festive season. There was a heavy drop in both organic and non-organic installs between March and May stemming from the pandemic’s second wave, which recovered since June. Furthermore, Q2 2021 was more promising than Q2 2020 as non-organic installs spiked by 112.5 per cent.