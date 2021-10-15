Shopping apps in India saw 65% rise in share of paying users: Report

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
An AppsFlyer and Facebook study has observed a 65 per cent rise in share of paying users on shopping apps in India between January 2021 to April 2021.
The Indian Festive Season 2021 Report by AppsFlyer and Facebook studied 195 of the top apps across the two categories most relevant to the holidays – shopping and food & drink, with shopping subdivided into e-commerce, groceries, and marketplace apps. Across these 195 apps during this period, more than 544 million installs, over 23.8 billion app opens, 1.76 billion retargeting conversions, and 6,81,000 pre-installs were registered.
Sanjay Trisal, General Manager of India, Southeast Asia, and Australia, New Zealand, AppsFlyer, “Last year’s festive shopping trends show that consumers have majorly pivoted towards online platforms, which will achieve greater magnitude as we head into the festive season in 2021.”
Also read: India top market for global game downloads in September 2021: Report
Trisal added, “In the Food & Drinks category, there was an IAP surge of 3.75x in Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020, and remarketing offered a massive boost of over 100 per cent to the average app’s 30-day retention rate, registering more than twice the number of retained users in 2020.”
The pandemic has made consumers more comfortable spending on online services, and this trend will continue during the festive season. There was a heavy drop in both organic and non-organic installs between March and May stemming from the pandemic’s second wave, which recovered since June. Furthermore, Q2 2021 was more promising than Q2 2020 as non-organic installs spiked by 112.5 per cent.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...