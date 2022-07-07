Indium Software to hire over 1,000 experienced professionals in the next one year

Indium Software, a Chennai-based digital engineering company, plans to hire over 1,000 experienced professionals and expand its campus hiring programme to onboard over 500 fresh graduates over the next 12 months, said the company’s co-founder and CEO Ram Sukumar.

“We will continue to accelerate our investments in R&D as well as in partnerships with platform providers such as Mendix, Striim, Databricks, AWS, GCP and Azure. We have also been leveraging our Digital Engineering DNA and niche Gaming expertise, to seed investments in emerging opportunities in Web 3.0, Blockchain, and Metaverse,” he said.

The company posted a 78 per cent revenue growth to ₹230 crore in FY22, harnessing the strong demand for digital transformation services from clients across industries. About 75 per cent of the revenue was from the US and the rest from Europe, Asia and India.

Indium provides a wide range of digital transformation services, spanning Application Engineering, Cloud Engineering, Data Engineering and Analytics, Digital Assurance, and Low Code Development, says a company release.

During FY 21-22, Indium expanded its offering with investments in Cloud Data Management, Advanced Analytics, and Game Development, resulting in the number of strategic clients (those with a revenue potential of $5 million and more) tripling to 6. Indium also strengthened its partnership with an ecosystem of hyperscalers as well as Low Code and Cloud Data platforms, resulting in 31 percent of Indium’s revenue being cloud-based.

“Given the continued strong demand for digital transformation services and solutions, Indium expects to grow at a CAGR over 55 per cent, targeting . ₹600 crore in revenue, by FY24,” said Sukumar.