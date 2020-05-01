Indus OS’ bet on local-language app store paying off

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
“The app ecosystem is thriving in India, more so when it is available in the local language,” said Rakesh Deshmukh, co-founder and Chief Executive of Indus OS.
The company’s app store, Indus App Bazaar, has seen its user base rise to over 15 million within a year of inking a deep product partnership with Samsung India.
Sharing some insights from a study and the home-grown technology brand’s (Indus OS) edge, he said: “Our study showed that 40 per cent of the downloads did not happen from Google Play; English literacy amongst Internet users was pathetically low (10-15 per cent), which in turn made things difficult for users in terms of understanding the content; and finally, only 20 per cent of users had an email address (the current ecosystem is built on top of email address, which means you will have to share your mail ID, if you plan to download an app (on Google Play).”
“We saw huge opportunity, particularly in creating a destination for downloading an app in one’s native language without dependency on the email address, so as to replace the entire traffic and move it on our platform,” he said.
Deshmukh claimed that the Indus App Bazaar is India’s largest indigenous app store, with 4,00,000 apps catering to 60+ million users, available in 12 Indian languages such as Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, Assamese, Punjabi, Kannada, Gujarati, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Marathi — and English.
Indus OS works with 10 mobile brands. “Our first agreement was with Micromax in 2015 (as its OEM partner) and thereafter with other Indian mobile brands. The major breakthrough however was in 2018, when we inked a deep product partnership with Samsung. Indus App Bazaar is today present on all Samsung devices in India as a default store.”
To a query on the platform’s growth prospects, he cited a Google KPMG report, which observed that Indian language Internet users would grow at a CAGR of 18 per cent to reach 536 million by 2021, vis-à-vis English users at 3 per cent during this period.
Further, with the advent of Indian language internet ecosystem, a vast majority of users access the Net through mobile devices.
On revenue, he said: “It is advertisement based. While the growth was tremendous (eight-fold increase) over the past year, we realise that the present circumstance might not warrant that kind of growth.”
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Car makers are creating online sales platforms to enable buyers to shop for their wheels from their couch
Be it KTM, Triumph, Motorrad or Norton, these brands promise plenty after past flings with the Japanese
Revenue growth has been volatile for Tech Mahindra through FY20; with decline in Q4
It can calculate the return on your SIP investments with ease
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...