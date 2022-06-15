Infibeam Avenues appoints Rahul Hirve as CEO of CCAvenue softPoS

Infibeam Avenues Ltd on Wednesday announced the appointment of IISc alumni Rahul Hirve as the Chief Executive Officer of CCAvenue softPoS, India.

The appointment takes effect from June 15, 2022.

"Rahul will be responsible for strategizing, implementing and overseeing the quick deployment of softPoS technology – CCAvenue TapPay, across India to transform the Indian POS market by aggressively scaling up CCAvenue softPoS technology and providing a simple, zero-cost & easily accessible alternative/replacement for/ of the traditional costly physical POS machine that are currently dominating Indian market," a statement from the company said.

Vishal Mehta, Managing Director, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, said, "We are excited to welcome Rahul Hirve to Infibeam Avenues Ltd. His professionalism and rich experience in softPoS technology development at UVIK Technologies will help us to build a strong world-class softPoS business vertical. He will play a pivotal role in transforming the current physical POS machine ecosystem into a software-driven SoftPoS ecosystem for Indian merchants."

Hirve was the founder of Uvik Technologies, which developed India’s first and the only ‘Made in India’ softPoS technology, it said.

In March 2022, Infibeam Avenues Ltd had acquired Bengaluru-based fintech startup Uvik Technologies in a cash and stock deal.

SoftPoS technology is the brainchild of Hirve, who has more than 18 years of experience in the IoT, Data, Networks and Fintech industries.

TapPay software

CCAvenue TapPay, is a non-hardware contactless mobile-enabled point-of-sale (POS) software for payments. This can be used by the merchants in a plug-and-play mode as it converts their android phone into a POS terminal within a few minutes after downloading the CCAvenue softPoS app from Google Playstore. Also, they can immediately commence accepting payments. People can use their WiFI-enabled credit or debit card or QR Code scanner to make payment by just tapping it on the merchant’s phone.