Inflection Point Ventures announces 13 exits with 190 per cent returns

Angel investment platform Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) announced 13 exits in 2021, giving investors an internal rate of return (IRR) of 190 per cent .

Multiple exits from its portfolio of over 110 start-ups, has given investor members an over 8X return on average. IPV invested ₹215 crore in 51 start-ups in 2021.

BharatPe emerged as a multibagger, giving over 80X returns. IPV exited BharatPe to the company’s returning investor Coatue Management, who led the $108-million Series D round in the fintech unicorn last year. IPV first invested in BharatPe in 2018 and has completed a full exit.

Vinay Bansal, Founder CEO, IPV, said, “This could not have been possible without a sharp due diligence process, which is our USP and focused engagement with our start-up founders, post-investment. Among the 13 exits, we have a Unicorn exit, which emerged as a multi-bagger for our investors.”

Ankur Mittal, Co-Founder, IPV, said, “Our vision with IPV is to make angel investment accessible to anyone who wants to invest in startups. We have stayed true to this vision and have given returns that are way above the industry benchmarks, which will go a long way in bringing more first-time investors into our fold. We already see over 100 per cent growth m-o-m in our investor base, which has crossed 6,600.”

IPV has also exited (both partial and full) some of its other investments, including Glamplus, QubeHealth, Truly Madly, Samosa Party, Card91, Phable, Hobspace, Pedagogy, Lebencare, Toch, Fitso and SoStronk, giving its investors an average return of 2X . Phable has raised $25 million in a Series B round.

It has exited (full) Card 91, SoStronk and Fitso to Emphasis Ventures, Dream11 and Zomato, respectively. It has exited (partial) Toch to Barings and Phable and Samosa Party to Kalaari Capital.

Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, IPV, said, “We will continue to focus on exits in the current year and will work on bringing a filtered list of start-ups to our investor members. IPV plays an active role in connecting startup founders from our portfolio with large VCs for follow-on rounds. We will leverage our network within the peers to ensure our founders get the right capital to scale their businesses.”

IPV recently announced the launch of Physis Capital - its $50-million VC fund - to invest in Pre-Series A to Series B rounds.

IPV has a total investment of over ₹360 crore.