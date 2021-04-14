Infosys board forms new committee focussed on ESG

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Infosys on Wednesday said it has formed an Environmental Social and Governance Committee of the Board (ESG Committee).
Independent Directors of the Infosys Board - Chitra Nayak and Uri Levine - were appointed as members of the ESG Committee, with Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Lead Independent Director of the Infosys Board appointed as Chair of the ESG Committee.
The ESG Committee will meet periodically and guide the Board in discharging its oversight responsibility on matters related to organization-wide ESG initiatives, priorities, and leading ESG practices.
A press statement from the company said it will continue to emphasis on furthering Environment, Social and Governance causes, by announcing its ESG Vision 2030 in 2020.
This is part of Infosys’ long-standing commitments focused across core areas: climate change, technology for good, diversity and inclusion, energizing local communities, ethics and transparency, data privacy and information management. The past year also saw Infosys turn carbon neutral 30 years ahead of 2050, the timeline set by the Paris Agreement.
