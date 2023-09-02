IT major Infosys announced that it has completed the acquisition of Danske Bank’s IT center in India.

Danske Bank selected Infosys as a strategic partner to accelerate digital transformation initiatives with speed and scale, and this follows the announcement of the strategic collaboration with Danske Bank made on June 26, 2023.

Headquartered in Denmark, Danske Bank provides banking services to personal and business customers, as well as large corporate and institutional customers. In a bid to accelerate the bank’s technology transformation, optimise its access to talent and capabilities, and to further develop customer-facing digital solutions Danske Bank chose Infosys as its strategic partner.

This collaboration will help Danske Bank achieve its strategic priorities towards better customer experiences, operational excellence, and a modernised technology landscape, powered by next-gen solutions, said the company.

Danske Bank’s IT center in India employs over 1,400 professionals. With its global expertise and industry solutions, Infosys will accelerate the bank’s digital agenda by enhancing its IT operations and capabilities, powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms, experience design, and services that support operations.

This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to Nordics, a strategic market for Infosys, and underlines Infosys’ leadership position and expertise in Financial Services across Europe, said the company.