Infosys divests stake in Unsilo

Infosys on Tuesday said it has divested its shares in Unsilo A/S for about $8,00,000 (over ₹5.70 crore). “...the minority investment by the company during 2016 in Unsilo A/S... the company announces that it has, on January 28, 2020, completed the divestment of its shares in Unsilo A/S for a total consideration of about $0.8 million,” Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

In November 2016, it had announced an investment of 14,920,000 Danish Krone (about ₹14.49 crore) from its Innovation Fund in an artificial intelligence start-up Unsilo.