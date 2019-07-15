Infosys Foundation launches second edition of Aarohan social innovation awards

Realme X review: A phone for a demanding young generation
Infosys Foundation, the CSR arm of Infosys, on Monday announced the launch of the second edition of the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards.
Following the successful response to the awards in 2018, Infosys Foundation has renewed its commitment towards accelerating innovation in the social sector. The Aarohan Social Innovation Awards 2019 seek to recognize and reward individuals, teams or NGOs developing unique solutions that have the potential to positively impact the underprivileged in India, at scale.
Speaking at the launch of the second edition of the awards, Infosys Foundation Chairperson, Sudha Murty said, "Infosys Foundation witnessed a very good response from social innovators across the country and eventually, 12 leading innovators were recognised and awarded. There are innumerable innovatorswho are looking up to this platform to give wings to their passion. With the second edition of the awards, we hope to discover the hidden social innovators across the country and help them scale the power of their social innovations”
The awards will accept submissions across six categories: healthcare, rural development, destitute care, women’s safety & empowerment, education & sports and sustainability.
Aarohan Social Innovation Awards will also offer winners an opportunity for residential technical mentorship at the IIT Hyderabad campus for up to 12 weeks to help them further develop and scale their solutions.
A panel of distinguished judges will evaluate and select the winners whose submissions will be assessed on five broad criteria – application to a social problem or need, innovative use of technology, originality of ideas, ease of use and the quality of presentation.
The jury will comprise Prof Trilochan Sastry, former Dean, IIM Bangalore; Padma Shree Arvind Gupta, science expert; Prof. Anil Gupta, visiting faculty member, IIM Ahmedabad and founder of the Honey Bee Network; Prof GVV Sharma, Faculty member of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Coordinator, Teaching Learning Centre, IIT Hyderabad; Sumit Virmani, Senior Vice President and Global Head - Marketing, Infosys, and Sudha Murty, Infosys Foundation Chairperson and renowned author.
For more information on the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards, submission process, and judging criteria, please visit:www.infosys.com/aarohan
