Infosys Foundation launches mobile medical services in Karnataka

Infosys Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Infosys has announced the launch of four mobile laboratories, also called ‘Lab Built on Wheels’ to provide cost effective diagnostic solutions and curb the spread of communicable diseases primarily among the rural population of Karnataka.

The foundation had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rotary Bangalore Southwest Charitable Trust (Rotary Trust), to support with a grant of ₹4 crore to make the mobile medical laboratories.

Krish Shankar, executive vice president, group human resource (HR) head, Infosys and Trustee, Infosys Foundation, said, “this is part of a continuous effort by Infosys Foundation to ensure that the underprivileged people in India have affordable, on-time access to clean, hygienic, and appropriate medical treatment and healthcare.”

Infosys Foundation, together with Rotary Trust, handed the mobile laboratories toKarnataka government in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Rotary Trust had collaborated with Saicorp Health Technologies (SHTPL) who have set up the labs in accordance with BSL level two safety standards.

Each mobile lab is equipped with a medical unit, pharmacy, and a minimal invasive emergency care unit, said the foundation.

Established in 1996, the Infosys Foundation supports programs in the areas of education, rural development, healthcare, arts and culture, and destitute care. Its mission is to work in remote regions of several states in India