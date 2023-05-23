Infosys has launched Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative artificial intelligence technologies.

According to Infosys, Topaz helps amplify the potential of humans, enterprises, and communities to tap into the next generation of opportunities to create value from unprecedented innovations, connected ecosystems, and pervasive efficiencies.

The platform leverages Infosys’ applied AI framework to build an AI-first core that empowers people to deliver cognitive solutions, accelerating value-creation, Infosys said.

Topaz converges the power of Infosys Cobalt cloud and data analytics to AI-power business, delivering cognitive solutions and intuitive experiences that revitalise growth.

Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys, said, “Infosys Topaz is helping us amplify the potential of people – both our own and our clients. We are seeing strong interest from our clients for efficiency and productivity-enhancing programs, even as businesses are keen to secure their future growth. Our own business operations have been hugely benefited by Infosys Topaz bringing the power of generative AI platforms and data solutions. Today, our clients are building new paths to expand revenue-creating opportunities and grow with Infosys Topaz.”

According to the company, Topaz Generative AI Labs delivers ready-to-use industry solutions to bring the value of AI to more functions, thus helping businesses become more cognitive, and faster. It also democratises data and intelligence to bring value to more participants in the connected ecosystem, enabling them to create disruptive business models, AI-led products, services and new revenue streams, Infosys added.