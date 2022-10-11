Infosys President Ravi Kumar S has resigned effective Tuesday, the company informed the exchanges. It did not, however, state the reason for his leaving.

“Infosys today announced the resignation of Ravi Kumar S., President. The resignation is effective October 11, 2022. The Board of Directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Ravi Kumar S. for his contributions to the company,” the exchange filing read.

Kumar has worked with Infosys for around 20 years and has served in various roles. He was the Executive Vice-President, Global Head for the Insurance, healthcare, cards, and payments business unit. He was also Chairman of the Board of Infosys Public Services and oversaw the consulting services subsidiary. He oversaw engineering, consulting, traditional technology, data and analytics, cloud, and infrastructure services.

Kumar was the third highest-paid executive in the company after its CEO Salil Parekh and former COO UB Pravin Rao, according to the FY 22 annual report.

Infosys is set to announce its results for the second quarter of FY 23 on October 13. The company also said the board will consider a proposal for a share buyback on October 13.

